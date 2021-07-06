Police rescue kidnap victim in Imo

 The in Imo said it rescued a 46--old kidnap victim, Mr Uzondu Kaka, after raiding a forest in Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

CSP Mike Abattam, spokesman for the Command, who confirmed this in a statement in Owerri, said the killed one of suspected kidnappers during a gun battle.

Abattam, however, said one of the who was injured during the operation was receiving medical attention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaka was kidnapped in the front of his house at Umunuma Okohia in Isiala-Mbano LGA on July 1, and to the Ehime-Mbano forest.

Abattam explained that the command received information of the kidnap of Kaka gunmen on July 5 at about 2.30 p.m.

“On receipt of this information, the command’s tactical teams after gathering technical intelligence, was able to trace the location where the kidnappers used as den in the forest at Ehime Mbano.

“The hoodlums on sighting the tactical team engaged them in a gun duel and in the process one of the suspects was neutralised, others escaped with gunshot wounds and the victim was rescued unhurt.

“One of the of the tactical team who sustained gunshot injury was rushed to the hospital where he is presently receiving treatment,” he said.

The spokesman said one pump action gun, five live cartridges, six expended cartridges and cellotape used to blindfold the victim were from the suspects.

Abattam said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects and appealed to the public and hospitals to report any person or persons with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station. (NAN)

