Police rescue kidnap victim in Anambra 

By Obinna Unaeze

The Police Command in Anambra has rescued a kidnap victim abducted on Tuesday, at Umuege village, Amawbia in Awka area of the state.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed this in a statement, on Wednesday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the rescue was made possible following a chase and strategic positioning of Police Operatives attached to the Central Police Station Awka, on receiving information about the abduction.

According to him, this made the criminals operating in an unmarked Sienna vehicle to abandon the victim in Umunya, along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway and fled the scene.

He said that the victim had been debriefed for necessary action.

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, had directed a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police inaugurated operation “Udogachi-Zero Kidnapping” in the state on April 14, to ensure safe environment for residents and visitors. (NAN)