Police rescue abducted officer, nab suspected kidnappers in Abuja

The Nigeria Police, Sunday evening, said it rescued its officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Musa Rabo, who was reported to have been abducted over the weekend.

The Police Force Spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, who confirmed the latest development to PRNigeria, said the officer was successfully rescued by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF.

According to him, two male suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The officer was, over the weekend, reported to be travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.

“He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident!”

By PRNigeria