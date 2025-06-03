Police rescue abducted Nasarawa traditional ruler

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has rescued the traditional ruler of Dari, Emmanuel Omanji, abducted in his palace in Dari, Kokona Local Government Area of the state

By Sunday John

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has rescued the traditional ruler of Dari, Emmanuel Omanji, abducted in his palace in Dari, Kokona Local Government Area of the state, on May 28.

SP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, made this known in a statement issued in Lafia on Tuesday.

“The command is pleased to report that the Sangarin Dari, who was abducted on May 28, was successfully rescued unhurt,” he said.

Nansel said that the traditional ruler was rescued at about 11:00 p.m. on Monday, June 2.

“The rescue operation took place in the Panwasa Mountains, Mada Station, following sustained pressure from the command’s Search and Rescue Team,” he added.

The police spokesperson said that Omanji was taken to the hospital for medical attention immediately after the rescue and has since been reunited with his family.

“Efforts are ongoing by our operatives to apprehend the fleeing suspects involved in the abduction,” Nansel added.

The Command’s spokesperson, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, appreciated members of the public for their invaluable support and timely information, which greatly assisted in the rescue operation.

Jauro-Mohammed also commended the efforts and collaboration of other security agencies and local vigilante groups, whose support, he said, was instrumental to the success of this mission. (NAN). (www.nannews.ng).