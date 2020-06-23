Police rescue abducted Filipino lady in Enugu

Share the news













Enugu Police Command has rescued Irene Torento Panas, a 40yr old Filipino, from her abductor at Neke-Uno village in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu.

Panas was reported to have been invited to Nigeria by a man she met on Facebook on 8 March, 2017.

Her rescue came six months after arriving Nigeria from the Philippines in a purported search for love.

According to the Spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, Mr. Frank Mba, the victim, an accountant by profession and a native of Manila in the Philippines, arrived Nigeria on November 22, 2019 on the invitation of one Chukwudi Odo ‘m’ 54yrs of Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State.

Mba said the visit was originally intended to be for 10-days, however it turned out to be a full case of abduction.

She was thereafter held incommunicado by the suspect following his refusal to allow her return to her country against her will.

Following a tip-off by members of the public, the Police attached to the Unity Police Division at Ibegwa Nike, led by the DPO, SP Siga Malgwi, conducted rescue operation.

The victim was said to be critically ill at the time of rescue and immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention and preliminary investigations.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect, Chukwudi Odo, deliberately lured the victim into the country to confine, sexually abuse, and extort money from her.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammad Adamu, enjoined members of the public to tread cautiously in their use of the social media.

He also warned against any abuse of the cyberspace noting that such criminal acts will not go undetected and unpunished by the Force.

Meanwhile, the Force is already in contact with the Embassy of the Philippines in Nigeria to reunite the victim with members of her family.

Related