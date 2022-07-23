Police rescue 9 kidnap victims in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Niger say security operatives have rescued the nine abducted residents of Kuchi village of Munya Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some gunmen abducted the victims on Thursday night.

Mr Bala Kuryas, the Commissioner of Police for the state, told NAN on Friday in Minna that a joint security taskforce, including members of the vigilante, rescued the victims unhurt.

He said that the victims had since been united with their loved ones.”We have put in place sensitive security measures that will deal with any unforeseen circumstances in our area of supervisions”, he said.Kuryas lauded the efforts of the security personnel for demonstrating high sense of professional conduct that led to the successful operation during and after the rescue mission.He solicited more working support from the residents by coming out with reliable information that could lead the arrest of miscreants in the state.”All we require from the public is vital information that could aid our men deployed across the state with credible information on movement of bad characters in their midst for action,” he said.(NAN)

