Police rescue 8 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

August 31, 2021 Favour Lashem



The command has rescued eight kidnapped persons from bandits in Bungudu Local Governments Area (LGA) of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command Public Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu in Gusau on Tuesday.

“The command in Zamfara, in its determination lives and property of the citizens, secured the unconditional release of eight victims, who were abducted on Aug. 25 at Kangon Sabuwa in Bungudu LGA.

“The victims were abducted and taken to Kungurmi bandits’ camp. They were rescued safely by the without any or material gain.

“The victims were medically checked, debriefed by the and reunited with their families,’’ Shehu said.

He assured that the would continue to collaborate with other security to rescue kidnapped victims in bandits’ captivity.

The PRO appealed to residents to cooperate with the and the other security in the effort to restore lasting peace in the state. (NAN)

