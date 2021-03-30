The Police Command in Kaduna State on Tuesday said it had rescued eight kidnapped victims and recovered an AK-49 rifle in Galidamawa, Kidandan, Giwa Local Government Area of the state .

The Spokesperson for the command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Jalige said ,“On March 29, at about 0600hrs men of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Command while on routine patrol along Galidamawa/Kidandan area of Giwa LGA, intercepted a group of armed bandits alongside some victims in their possession.

“On sighting the operatives they took to their heels abandoning their victims and one AK-49 rifle and in the process eight victims were rescued unhurt.”

He explained that the victims later stated that they were abducted on Zaria–Kaduna expressway aboard a luxurious bus en route Delta on Feb. 29.

He said the victims were currently receiving medical attention in preparation for reunion with their respective families.

The spokesman said the command had organised a manhunt to apprehend and bring the bandits to book.

“The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Umar Muri, appreciates the support rendered by the Inspector-General of Police in deploying men and resources to compliment the efforts of the command in tackling banditry,’’ Jalige added. (NAN)

