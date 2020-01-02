Police rescue 6 kidnapped teenage girls in Katsina

The police in Katsina State has rescued six kidnapped teenage girls in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by its Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, in Katsina on Thursday, the police said the victims were kidnapped while working in a farm at Mata-Mulki village of Batsari LGA.

Isah said that the police received a distress call at about 12.30 p.m. that unrepentant bandits armed with AK47 rifles kidnapped some girls working in a farm at Mata-Mulki village.

The police spokesman further said that the Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Batsari swiftly moved to the area.

“The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them into a gun duel.

“The bandits abandoned the victims and ran into the forest, the police successfully rescued the six teenage girls,” he said. (NAN)