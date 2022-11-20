Police rescue 5 kidnap victims in Kebbi

The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, has confirmed the rescue of five persons who were abducted in two separate incidents in the state.

Magaji-Kontagora told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi that two women and a man abducted along Bena-Mairairai road were rescued by mobile policemen deployed to the scene.

He said that the three victims, Jamila Ahamad, Shamsiya Ahamad and Tasi’u Haruna, were from Mairairai village of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

“We received an information that a gang of bandits has barricaded Bena-Mairairai road and on receipt of the information, mobile policemen were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“They engaged the bandits in gun battle forcing the criminals to abandon their victims who were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their family.

“Consequently, one Toyota Corolla, ash colour with registration number Kano DTF 236 LP belonging to the bandits was also recovered.

“To beef up security, aggressive patrol has been intensified in the area to prevent further incursion of the bandits,” the commissioner said.

Magaji-Kontagora said the other two rescued victims were abducted from Runtuwa Makaranta Fulani in Dakingari District of Suru Local Government Area.

He gave their names as Alhaji Aliyu Dankuroji, 62, and Hajiya Hauwa, 70.

The police commissioner said information received revealed that the two kidnapped victims were held on a hill located along Bunza-Dakingari road.

“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer in Dakingari immediately responded and successfully rescued the victims unhurt and reunited them with their families.

“Regrettably, one Inspector Gideon attached to the team sustained gunshot injury on his right leg during the encounter.

“He was rushed to Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kebbi for medical attention and he is responding to treatment,” he added.

Magaji-Kontagora further stated that the command had arrested two persons for alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

He said a team of policemen attached to Birnin Yauri Division while on patrol intercepted one Garba Musa, 25, of Tashan Alura village in Niger on a motorcycle conveying one Amira Adamu, 20, of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara.

“When interrogated, the said Garba Musa confessed to be a member of a gang of kidnappers led by one Ya’u, who is still at large.

“The strength of the gang according to him, is eight in number and they have two AK47 rifles.

“In the course of investigation, one Hamisu Sule, alias Hola, from Zamfara was also arrested in connection with the case,” he said.

According to him, the two suspects will be taken to court after investigation. (NAN)

