Police rescue 5 abducted female students of Zamfara community school

The Zamfara Police command, Thursday said that it had rescued five of the 73 abducted students of the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area.


The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Muhammed Shehu, announced the development in a statement in Gusau Thursday.


“The Police Command wishes to announce the unconditional and safe of five out of the 73 abducted students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya.


“It could be recalled that, upon the abduction of 73 Male and Female  students, the state police command, in collaboration with other security agencies with the of the state government, swung into action by deploying a joint and team to Kaya and its environs to effectively the abducted students and reunite them with their families.


“The ongoing and mission is yielding positive result as five abducted female students were today rescued.


“The victims were medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the police and reunited with their families,” Shehu said.


Shehu said that CP Ayuba Elkana assured parents of sustained effort to  the remaining students hale and hearty. (NAN)

