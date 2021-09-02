Police rescue 5 abducted female students of Zamfara community school

The Zamfara Police command, on Thursday said that it had rescued five of the 73 abducted students of the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Muhammed Shehu, announced the development in a statement in Gusau on Thursday.



“The Police Command wishes to announce the unconditional and safe rescue of five out of the 73 abducted students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya.



“It could be recalled that, upon the abduction of 73 Male and Female students, the state police command, in collaboration with other security agencies with the support of the state government, swung into action by deploying a joint search and rescue team to Kaya and its environs to effectively rescue the abducted students and reunite them with their families.



“The ongoing search and rescue mission is yielding positive result as five abducted female students were today rescued.



“The victims were medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the police and reunited with their families,” Shehu said.



Shehu said that CP Ayuba Elkana has assured parents of sustained effort to rescue the remaining students hale and hearty. (NAN)

