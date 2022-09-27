Police rescue 4 kidnap victims in Benue

By Nicholas Dechi

Police in Benue have rescued four kidnap victims in Oju Local Government Area of state.

Police spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene stated on Tuesday in Makurdi that the quartet was kidnapped on Sept. 23 on Ijegwu-Opirikwu Road in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

“The kidnappers yielded to pressure by security operatives and abandoned their victims on Sept. 25 and escaped into a nearby forest.

“The victims have been reunited with their families,’’ she stated.

Anene added that Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Wale Abass had deployed more tactical teams to the area to checkmate activities of hoodlums.

She stated also that Mr Abass advised residents to volunteer useful information to the police on criminals in their neighbourhoods. (NAN)

