Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims, nab notorious kidnapper in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, said Its operatives have rescued three kidnapped victims and arrested a notorious kidnapper in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the rescue and arrest in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On May 21, at about 14:50hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kidandan Division received a distress call reporting that unknown bandits had blocked the Kidandan-Dogon Dawa Road and kidnapped an unspecified number of individuals.”

He said in response, the DPO swiftly mobilized personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), who were attached to Operation Whirl Punch in Galadimawa, and proceeded to the scene in an Armored Personnel Vehicle (APV).

Hassan said, “Upon arrival, the police team engaged the bandits in a serious gun battle.

” Although the bandits managed to deflate two tires of the APV, the police team successfully rescued three kidnapped individuals.”

He identified the rescued victims as Ashiru Abubakar, male, 35 years old, from Batagarawa LGA, Katsina State, Ahmed Ibrahim, male, from Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State and Shehu Kabiru, male, 30 years old, from Kidandan.

According to him , on same Tuesday, at about 1900 hours, the Operation Yaki operatives, acting on technical intelligence provided by the Technical Intelligence Unit FHQ Abuja, successfully arrested one Muhammadu Bello, a 30-year-old resident of Yan Bokolo area, Malalin Gabas, Igabi LGA, Kaduna state.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is an accomplice to Dogo Haliru, a notorious kidnapper known for terrorizing Zamfara, Katsina state, and the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi applauded the officers for their gallantry and good use of intelligence.

He ordered for intensified confidence building patrols to ensure the safety and security in the state.(NAN)

By Muhammad Tijjani