Police rescue 3 kidnapped farm managers in Kwara

March 26, 2021



Police in Kwara have rescued three farm managers abducted in the state on Sunday.

The victims, Dr Julius Owoeye, Akeem Ajadi and Bola Adedoye, workers at Bafford/Morola’s Farms, at Elega via Pampo in Asa Local Area of Kwara were rescued on .

Police spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said in a statement issued in Ilorin Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Bagega, led the rescue team.

“The command was flabbergasted when the of the abduction of the victims broke on March 22, in spite of the tight security arrangements emplaced throughout the state.

“This prompted the Commissioner of Police to give a marching order to the Command’s anti-kidnapping which he personally supervised.

eventually forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims when they could not withstand the intense pressure placed on them. They fled for their lives.

“Effort is still on-going to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The victims are evidently traumatised but are in stable frame of minds and are attended to by the Command’s doctors.

“The CP had earlier made a commitment to rescue the victims and this has been achieved,’’ SP Okasanmi stated.

He added the CP Bagega advised all criminals irrespective of nomenclature to relocate from Kwara adding it was not a safe place for criminals.

Bagega also thanked all stakeholders that collaborated with the Command in making the rescue mission a . (NAN)

