Police rescue 29 suspected victims of human trafficking in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State says it has rescued 29 persons suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Isah said that the victims were intercepted on Dec.11, at Unguwar-Jummai village, Mai’adua Local Government Area, a border town with Niger Republic.