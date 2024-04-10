Police rescue 2 suspected phone thieves from mob in Lagos

The police command in Lagos State has rescued two suspected phone thieves, aged 22 and 21, from a mob action in Surulere.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin, on Wednesday.

He alleged that the suspects snatched a phone from a woman who was making calls.

“While a passerby was making a phone call at 11.00 p.m., five young men in a tricycle accosted her and robbed her of her expensive phone.

“She quickly raised an alarm, prompting people around to go after the men.

“Three escaped while two were apprehended, ” the spokesperson said.

He said that timely intervention of the police saved the suspects from a mob action.

“Officers of the Bode Thomas Police Division got a wind of this and raced to the scene.

“They arrived quickly to rescue the suspects from an angry mob,” the image maker said.

According to him, investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects. (NAN)

By Deborah Akpede