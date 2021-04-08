Police rescue 2 Chinese miners kidnapped in Osun

April 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Police Command in Osun, on Thursday  said Chinese miners kidnapped at a gold mining site at Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area Osun on Monday, had .

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the kidnapped persons were at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Police Command in Osun have the Chinese miners, Zhao Jian, 33 and Wen, 50, who were kidnapped on April 5, at a gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun.

“It will be recalled that the state Commissioner Police, Olawale Olokode, drafted a combined reinforcement Police units, JTF, and other security outfits to search and rescue the kidnapped persons.

“It is with great delight to inform members the public that the kidnapped Chinese nationals were rescued at about 9 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) unhurt.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest their kidnappers,” said.

Opalola added that the CP enjoined members of the public to , -operate, and collaborate with the police in fighting crime, so as to bring it to the barest minimum.

“Members of the public are called upon to always provide the police with credible and prompt information, as this will always help in forestalling future incidents,” said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,