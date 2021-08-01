Police rescue 2 abducted Kebbi students

The police in Zamfara, has rescued two abducted students of the Federal (FGC), Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, the state Commissioner of Police, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Sunday.

“On July 31, the police tactical operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace deployed to Dansadau area in Maru Local Area (LGA) of the state for Anti-Banditry and Kidnapping Operations, rescued one Maryam Abdulkarim, 15.

“The girl who hailed from LGA and a  17 year-old-boy, Faruk Buhari,  from Wara in Ngaski LGA in Kebbi state rescued from a nearby bush in Babbar Doka village of Dansadau emirate.

“Our investigation revealed the rescued victims among the abducted students of the FGC Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state,” he said.

Rabi’u added:”The victims to the hospital for medical checks, and they have been debriefed  at the headquarters, Gusau.

“They will be handed over to the Kebbi state through the police .”(NAN)

