Police rescue 15 kidnapped persons in Kaduna

April 11, 2021



The in State has  rescued 15 kidnapped persons and recovered 32 cows.


The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said this in a statement on Sunday in .


Jalige said that on April 9 at about 1525hours, gunmen suspected to bandits  blocked Buruku  Birnin Gwari Road around Unguwan Yako forest in an to kidnap occupants of two Volkswagen salon cars.


“A swift response by the operatives of the command forced the marauding bandits to retreat and flee the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their .


“The operatives however, searched the entire area and successfully rescued 15 unhurt ,” said.


said that the drivers of the vehicles sustained varying degrees of injuries and were receiving treatment.


Jalige said that the remaining have been profiled and subsequently reunited with their respective families.


said rigorous patrol and manhunt fleeing bandits was of topmost priority to the command.


He said that on April 8,  at about 0500hours, the command received an intelligence report indicating that some  bandits were sighted around Dutsin Gaya village in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA), moving herds of cattle strongly suspected to have been rustled.


‘The command on getting the as usual, operatives were mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits in fierce gun battle which forced to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the operatives recovered 32 rustled cows.


Jalige  reassured  of the command relentless effort in securing public space and to create an enabling environment for legitimate business to thrive in the state.(NAN)

