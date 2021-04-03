Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued 15 kidnap victims in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, according to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.



In a statement issued on Saturday, in Kaduna, Aruwan said the police command confirmed the rescue in an operational feedback to the Kaduna state government.



“The rescue operations were successfully carried out in different locations in Chikun LGA. “he said.



Aruwan explained that in the first operational feedback, three kidnapped women were rescued at Rijiya Uku general area.



According to the report, the three women were kidnapped on Nov. 18, 2020 when armed bandits attacked a village in a neighbouring state.



” Since then, the bandits have been moving the hostages around to evade security forces, eventually crossing into Chikun LGA,” he said.



He added that following a tip-off on April 1, after the hostages had been sighted, police personnel mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to abandon their captives.



In another operation, the police rescued 12 persons who had been similarly abducted, following an attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.



Aruwan disclosed that the operatives on a routine patrol, found the 12 persons in a Buruku forest and eventually rescued them while the criminals escaped.



Meanwhile, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has commended the police command in the state for a job well done. (NAN).

