Police rescue 12 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara said its operatives have rescued 11 villagers abducted from Yakofoji village on Aug. 12.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammed Shehu on Thursday in Gusau, also said the operatives rescued the Chief Security Officer of College of Health Technology, Tsafe.

It said that the successes recorded followed ongoing search and rescue operations by the command across the state.

“The effort that led to the unconditional rescue was sequel to the report of abduction of 11 persons by some group of hoodlums suspected to be bandits at Yarkofoji village in Bakura LGA on 12th August, 2021.

“In a related development, the command has succeeded in the unconditional rescue of Chief Security Officer of the College of Health Technology, Tsafe.

“The report of his abduction was reported to the police at the early hours of 18th August, 2021, when group of hoodlums went to his house at around 04:00hrs and abducted him.

“Police search and rescue team swung into action by combing the surrounding forest. Luckily enough, the victim was rescued safely,” it said.

According to the statement, the search and rescue strategy employed by the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, led to the successful rescue of the abducted victims without any ransom paid.

“The commissioner of police congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom and urged them to always be conscious of their security and report any suspicious person to the police or any nearest security outfit for prompt response.

“All the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical checks, later debriefed by the Police and reunited with their families.

“The CP further assures the people of the state about the ongoing efforts of the command to rescue other victims currently in captivity, so that lives and properties can be adequately protected,” the statement added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...