Police rescue 12 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Police Command in Zamfara said operatives have rescued 11 villagers from Yakofoji village on Aug. 12.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammed Shehu on Thursday in Gusau, also said the operatives rescued the Chief Security Officer of College of Health Technology, Tsafe.

It said that the successes recorded followed ongoing search and operations by the command across the state.

“Police search and rescue team swung into action by combing the surrounding forest. Luckily enough, the victim was rescued safely,” it said.

“The CP further assures the people of the state about the ongoing efforts of the command to rescue victims currently in captivity, so that lives and properties can adequately protected,” the statement added. (NAN)

