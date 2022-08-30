Police rescue 12 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The Police Command in Zamfara has rescued 12 kidnapped victims including a five months old baby, after one month in captivity.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the command Spokesperson, SP Muhammad Shehu.

The victims, abducted from Rungawa village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, were held at the camp of a notorious bandit leader, Bello Maibille in Dajin Kare-kukanka.Shehu said that they were rescued on Tuesday when police tactical operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, in a joint operation with the vigilantes, stormed the camp.The command spokesman said that all the victims were rescued unhurt.Shehu added that they had undergone medical check at the 42 Police Mobile Force Clinic in Gusau, debriefed by the police and handed over to their families.He said that the Police Commissioner in the state, Kolo Yusuf congratulated the rescued victims for regaining their freedom and assured that the command would apprehend the perpetrators.

Kolo commended the operatives for their effort and enjoined all citizens to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to any security agency for prompt action. (NAN)

