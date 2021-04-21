Police in Katsina State on Tuesday repelled bandits’ attack on communities in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the successful counter-attack was carried out jointly with operatives of “Sharan-Daji’’.

Sharan-Daji is a special taskforce comprising the police, the military and vigilance groups.

SP Isah said the operatives recovered a magazine of 30 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition for AK 47 rifle, 29 sheep, 24 goats, and seven motorcycles after the counter-attack.

“On April 20, at about 6 a.m., the Divisional Police Officer in Batsari led `Operation Puff Adder’ and “Sharan-Daji” to Shekewa village, an exit route to Dumburum Forest, and successfully repelled bandits on heinous mission.

“The team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle and repelled their attack.

“The doggedness, courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the security operatives made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds,’’ he stated.

SP Isah urged the public to continue to give security agencies useful information on bandits’ collaborators and their activities. (NAN)

