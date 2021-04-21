Police repel bandits from Katsina community, recover stolen goats, motorcycles, ammunition

 Police in Katsina on Tuesday repelled bandits’ on in Batsari Local Government Area of the .

Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement issued on Wednesday the successful counter- was carried out jointly with operatives of “Sharan-Daji’’.

Sharan-Daji is a special comprising the police, the military and vigilance groups.

SP Isah said the operatives recovered a magazine of 30 rounds of 7.62mm live for AK 47 rifle, 29 sheep, 24 goats, and seven motorcycles after the counter-.

“On April 20, at about 6 a.m., the Divisional Police Officer in Batsari `Operation Puff Adder’ and “Sharan-Daji” to Shekewa , an exit route to Dumburum Forest, and successfully repelled bandits on heinous mission.

“The team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle and repelled attack.

“The doggedness, courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the security operatives made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds,’’ he stated.

SP Isah urged the public to continue to give security agencies useful information on bandits’ collaborators and activities. (NAN)

