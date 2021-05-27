Police repel attack on Katsina community, neutralise 4 bandits – PPRO

May 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



police in Katsina State repelled attack on Dangeza village, Batsari Local Government Area and neutralised four .This contained in a  statement issued by SP Gambo Isah  spokesman of police in Katsina.”On , at about 16:30hrs, DPO of Batsari led a team of police personnel to Dangeza village, Batsari and successfully repelled on a heinous mission.“ team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

dogged, uncommon and tactical operational strategy adopted by the police made the to flee into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.“In the course of profiling the scene, four corpses and three motorcycles were recovered,” the police said.Isah therefore urged of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies working at the frontline, by giving them credible on bandits activities.

He also urged of the public to continue to expose bandits’ collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms, ammunition and other essential commodities in the forests.The PPRO assured that the command remains to the ongoing fight against all criminals in the society. (NAN)

