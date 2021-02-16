The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it had repelled a four-man armed robbery gang after dispossessing victims of their possessions in Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

ASP Mariam Yusuf, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Yusuf said the incident happened at the early hours of Tuesday at 7th Avenue, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

She explained that two members of the gang were killed after attempting to escape with the stolen items, while the others fled.

According to her, all the stolen items, including computer gadgets, mobile phones and a huge sum of money were recovered by police operatives.

Similarly, she disclosed that a gang of armed robbers also, on Tuesday, attacked a resident of Apo-Dutse, along Apo axis, stealing his belongings.

Yusuf said the robbers shot the resident dead, leaving his security guard, who is currently being treated for gunshot injury.

While commiserating with the families and friends of the deceased, she disclosed that the police had launched a manhunt to arrest and prosecute all fleeing suspects.

The PPRO reiterated the unflinching commitment of the command to ensure the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

She called on residents to report distress or suspicious movements within their vicinity to the command’s emergency phone numbers on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Yusuf also said that the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352. (NAN)