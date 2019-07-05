Police release Sen. Abbo on bail after assaulted woman travelled for burial

#TrackNigeria The embattled Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Ishaqu Abbo, who allegedly molested a nursing woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja was, on Friday released on bail by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, PRNigeria has exclusively gathered.

Senator Abbo, who had earlier tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians and his victim over the ‘horrible’ event, on Thursday evening, presented himself to the Police for investigation into the incident.

However, PRNigeria authoritatively learnt that the first-time Senator was not just granted bail after answering questions by the Police, but because the lady he physically assaulted was not around to testify and give her own side of the story.

A police source said the victim travelled out of Abuja to attend a burial ceremony of a close family relation.

By PRNigeria

