Police reiterate commitment to security of lives, property in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun on Thursday reiterated its readiness to collaborate with other sister agencies to ensure security of lives and property in the state. The new Sango-Ota Area Commander of the Nigerian Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Muyideen Obe, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Sango-Ota Area Commander of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ota, Ogun.

Obe noted that the police and other sister agencies were critical stakeholders and partners in progress working toward ensuring security of lives and property. The police boss stressed the need to educate and sensitise the public to the importance of safety, security of lives and property. “Everybody at one time or the other has been a victim of gridlocks around Oju-Ore, Atan, and the state at large.

“All manners of criminality like snatching of bags, stealing of cellphones among others, are being carried out when there is a gridlock. “However, all hands must be on deck by all the stakeholders to check criminality in our society,” he said. The police boss also warned traders against placing goods on the highways to reduce traffic accidents in Sango-Ota and its environs.

He identified indiscipline as a major problem contributing in no small measure to gridlocks in the state. Obe called for sustenance of the collaboration with other sister agencies to ensure security of lives as well as decongesting gridlocks in the state. He noted that the enforcement agencies would follow the rule of law in prosecuting any erring public to minimise crime rates.

Mr Ajibade Adekunle, the Sango-Ota Area Commander of TRACE, while welcoming the police boss, pledged the support of his office to achieve positive results. He commended the new police boss for controlling gridlocks around Oju-Ore area, which had been a major challenge for the traffic agencies.

He identified Oju-Ore area as a problem-prone area because motorists and residents spent several hours in the traffic. The TRACE boss enjoined the public to report any misconduct or criminal act to any of the security agencies for urgent attention. (NAN)