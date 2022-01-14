Police refute report on abduction of mobile policemen in Borno

The command in Borno, has denied reports that some were abducted by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) at the Mobile Training School in limankara, Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of the state .
Mr Audu Umar, the state Commissioner of disclosed this he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Maiduguri.


Umar said that the report claiming that unspecified number of were abducted at the school was fake news.
Some reports had indicated that ISWAP fighters abducted an unspecified number of after an at the school at about 8:22 a.m.,on Thursday.


Umar said that no policeman was abducted during the incident, saying that all the 13 at the school were safe and in conditions as they thwarted the terrorists’ attack.


He explained that the command did not lose personnel or weapon during the attack.
The commissioner urged the to always strive hard to authenticate its report before feeding the public.(NAN)

