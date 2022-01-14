Police refute report on abduction of mobile policemen in Borno

The police command in Borno, has denied reports that some policemen were abducted by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) at the Mobile Police Training School in limankara, Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of the state .

Mr Audu Umar, the state Commissioner of Police disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Maiduguri.



Umar said that the report claiming that unspecified number of policemen were abducted at the school was fake news.

Some reports had indicated that ISWAP fighters abducted an unspecified number of policemen after an attack at the school at about 8:22 a.m.,on Thursday.



But Umar said that no policeman was abducted during the incident, saying that all the 13 policemen at the school were safe and in good conditions as they successfully thwarted the terrorists’ attack.



He explained that the command did not lose personnel or weapon during the attack.

The police commissioner urged the media to always strive hard to authenticate its report before feeding the public.(NAN)

