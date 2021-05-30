Police refute alleged arrest of 57 pro-Biafra members in Enugu

The Police Command has refuted alleged of 57 pro-Biafra members, which is being circulated by a social media platform.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, debunked the social media falsehood a statement on Sunday Enugu.

“The of the Command has been drawn to a publication alleging that “Police reportedly 57 Biafra Zionists members Enugu”.

“There was no such .

“Rather, 54 persons were seen to be unlawfully gathered at Owerri Road within the Ogui axis of Enugu metropolis and were brought to state Police Headquarters, Enugu for questioning, Sunday morning.

“After nothing incriminating was found on them, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, addressed and cautioned them to go home and .

“They all left happily, please,’’ the police spokesman said.

NAN recalls that earlier, the Command had urged residents to “remain law-abiding and vigilant as they go about their legitimate businesses while ignoring the -at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It appealed to the people to report criminal elements and persons found fomenting trouble to the nearest police station.

It implored the people to alternatively call the emergency command’s hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.

IPOB had issued a -at-home order in the southeast on May 31 to commemorate the death of many people during the civil war that ended about 51 years ago. (NAN)

