Police recruitment: PSC shortlists 171,956 applicants for CBT 

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted 171,956 candidates for Computer Based Test (CBT) in the ongoing recruitment process for applicants seeking employment into Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police.

A statement on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, said the CBT would hold on March 5.

He said the candidates for the CBT were those who emerged successful in the just concluded credentials and physical screening exercise held nationwide.

According to him, the 171,956 candidates for the aptitude tests are applicants for general duty positions.

He said 43,778 other applicants who were successful from the specialists cadre during the screening exercise would go through practical tests at a date to be announced later.

“The commission, after a meeting of the Police Recruitment Board, approved that the CBT be conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, because of its long standing pedigree in such examinations.

“For the General Duty cadre, 315, 114 applicants were invited for the screening exercise out of which 171,956 were successful and shortlisted for the CBT.

“The 171,956 applicants shortlisted are made up of 25,818 females and 146,138 males,” he said.

He said Kaduna State would be presenting the highest number of candidates for the tests with 12,343 followed by Bauchi with 10,911; Benue, 10,532, and Katsina,10,457.

According to him, Anambra has the least candidates for the aptitude tests with 343 applicants followed by Lagos, 504 and Ebonyi, 600.

He said successful candidates from the CBT would be required to appear for medical examinations before proceeding for training

Ani pledged the commitment of the PSC Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase to conclude the exercise on time to quickly inject the successful candidates into the system. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh