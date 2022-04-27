Police Recruitment: PSC says CBT test successful nationwide

… South-East, Lagos apathy subsists

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the computer based test held nationwide.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head Press and Public Relations of the

Commission, Ikechukwu Ani and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Ani noted that the exercise was successful in virtually all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

According to him, there were no incidences of server hitches or breakdown of computers across the states.

He stated,”The Police Service Commission has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the computer based test held nationwide on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st April 2022 for Police applicants for the Constables cadre in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The exercise was successful in virtually all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Commission delegation across the states confirmed there were no incidences of server hitches or breakdown of computers.

“The exercise was peaceful, orderly and shortlisted candidates who showed up were given the opportunity to participate.”

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police said the exercise was a huge improvement from the previous exercises.

Alhaji Smith who was the National Coordinator said the Commission will ensure that the success recorded would be sustained and improved upon.

Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justce of the Supreme Court who supervised the exercise in the North East said it was very impressive and commendable. According to her, it was an improvement from the previous exercises.

The other Honourable Commissioners in the Commission who cordinated the exercise in their respective zones also rated the exercise highly.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Lawal Bawa and Hajia Najatu Mohammed covered the North West, while Bar Rommy Mom covered the North Central.

Commissioner Austin Briamoh covered the South South and Commissioner Onyemuche Nnamani, the South East.

“Applicants shortlisted for the examination were those that were successful from the document and physical screening conducted nationwide earlier this year.

“Anambra State had the least number of applicants shortlisted for the exercise and who sat for the exams. Only 143 applicants were shortlisted and 134 showed up for the exam. The State is closely followed by Ebonyi State with 202 shortlisted applicants while 184 sat for the examination. Lagos state came third from the rear with 277 shortlisted applicants and 275 sitting for the exams.

“The figures for other South West states are ; Ogun, 677 shortlisted, 648 sat for the exams; Osun; 1137 shortlisted, 1088 showed up for the exams; Ekiti; 727 shortlisted, 692 sat for the exams; Ondo, 1532 shortlisted, 1431 showed up; and Oyo, 954 shortlisted, 904 sat for the exams.

“The figures for the other South East states are; Enugu 400 shortlisted, 362 showed up; Imo, 506 shortlisted, 467 sat for the exams and Abia, 318 shortlisted and 294 showed up.

“The figures for South South Zone are; Akwa Ibom, 2263, shortlisted, 2195 sat for the exams; Cross Rivers, 1,350 were shortlisted, 1290 appeared for the exams; Rivers, 947 were shortlisted, 907 sat for the exams; Bayelsa, 502 were shortlisted, 462 showed up for the exams; Edo, 696 were shortlisted, 659 sat for the exams and Delta where 487 were shortlisted and 436 sat for the exams.

“For North East; 4063 applicants were shortlisted in Bornu while 3948 sat for the exams; 2163 were shortlisted in Taraba and 2082 showed up. In Gombe state, 2,204 were shortlisted and 2117 applicants sat for the exams; Adamawa had 4295 shortlisted and 4161 sat for the exams. 3317 candidates were shortlisted in Bauchi and 3226 sat for the exams.Yobe state had 1839 shortlisted candidates and 1841 sat for the exams,” he stated.

Ani further stated that in respect of the North West, 3733 candidates were shortlisted for Kaduna state and 3585 sat for the exams, Kano had 3816 shortlisted candidates and 3689 sat for the exams; Katsina had 4167 applicants shortlisted while 4051 sat for the exams.

“For North Central, Kogi had 2024, shortlisted and 1979, sat for the exams; Plateau, 2274 shortlisted, 2185 showed up for the exams.4105 were shortlisted in Benue and 3444 sat for the exams.

“Niger State also shortlisted 2530 candidates and 2444 sat for the exams. Kwara State had 1150 applicants shortlisted and 1096 showed up for exams and The Federal Capital Territory Abuja had 551 shortlisted candidates and 535 showed up for the exams,” he disclosed.

He also revealed that the Commission had earlier organized a training programme for its staff where they were exposed to the rudiments of their assignment.

According to him, successful candidates from the just concluded examination are expected to be invited for medical examination before they are sent on training at the various Police training colleges across the country. The on- going exercise is for the year 2021.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

