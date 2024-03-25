Police Recruitment: PSC reschedules date for medical screening

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled the date for medical screening of applicants into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani said in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that the screening would now commence on April 16.

He said the date was shifted to allow Christians and Muslims to conclude their religious obligations of Lent and Ramadan.

Ani said the screening, expected to last for two weeks, would signal the conclusion of the recruitment process.

Ani said the exercise would also involve the specialist cadre, who are expected to undergo practical tests and medical screening during the period.

According to him, the screening will hold in 17 Police Zonal Command Headquarters, and in Kaduna, Yobe and Zamfara, which have been accorded special consideration because of the security challenges in the three states.

“Candidates from these states are to do the screening and practical tests in their states of origin.

“Police Colleges situated in states hosting the Zonal Command Headquarters will also provide venues for the exercises.

“The Police Recruitment Board will contact shortlisted candidates with detailed information on where and when they are expected to arrive venues of their screening,” he said.

Ani said successful candidates from the medical screening would proceed to Police Colleges for their mandatory training.

He said the Chairman of PSC and National Coordinator of the Recruitment Exercise, Dr Solomon Arase, has expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

Arase said the new recruits were being painstakingly selected in the best possible processes in line with international standard and the peculiar challenges in the country.

“We are meticulously looking for high flyers and committed young Nigerians who will grow to become the bedrock of a new Nigeria security architecture.

“We are following every step of the recruitment with the required scrutiny and sense of purpose.

“We believe that as we continue with subsequent recruitments, we will have enough boots on the ground to recover the ungoverned spaces across the nation,” he said. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh