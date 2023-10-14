Police recruitment commences, as board opens application portal

…IGP charges applicants on vigilance against fraudsters

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for qualified individuals into the rank of Police Constables in the General Duty and Specialist Cadres.

This is contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi stated,”The Nigeria Police Force is pleased to announce the commencement of the recruitment process for qualified individuals into the rank of Police Constables in the General Duty and Specialist Cadres.

“The Police Recruitment Board is set to open the application portal on October 15th, 2023, marking the beginning of an essential phase in enhancing the Force’s capabilities and effectiveness.

“The online application portal will be opened for the period of six weeks from 15th October to 26th November 2023, where prospective applicants are required to complete the online application forms and submit same within the specified period via apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng

“Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and must possess the National Identification Number (NIN) with a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics, and aged between 18-25 years for General Duty, and 18-28 years for Specialists; medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female, with not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for male only).

“Applicants must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence.”

He added,”The available Specialised Fields include Medical Assistant (Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW), Veterinary Assistant (Relevant Certificate in Animal Health/Livestock), Band Section, Communications/Info-Tech Specialist, Driver/Mechanic, Marine, Plumbers. Masons, Painters, Tilers, Electricians, Welders and Carpenters

“The Inspector-General of Police hereby issues a strong charge to all applicants, urging them to exercise vigilance and caution throughout the application process. He warned against the activities of fraudsters and individuals who may attempt to exploit the recruitment process for personal gain.

“The IGP assures that the Police Recruitment Board comprises dedicated and disciplined individuals who will ensure a transparent and meri-based recruitment process devoid of corrupt and other sharp practices.

“He emphasized that the application and selection process is FREE, and will be carried out through official channels and that unscrupulous activities should be promptly reported to the authorities for necessary action.”

