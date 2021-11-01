Police Recruitment Aptitude Test: PSC scores exercise high despite initial hitches

The Police Service has scored the just concluded Police Constables aptitude test high. The test which held on Friday, 29th and Saturday 30th October in the 36 states of the federation is one of the requirements for the completion of the 2020 exercise.


The Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector of Police who visited some of the South Western states expressed satisfaction the turn out of the applicants and the conduct of the exercise.


Smith who visited Lagos and Abeokuta, State said the exercise was generally hitch-free and Commendable.


He noted that the will continue to insist on merit, fairness and respect for the Federal Character principle in all recruitments into the Nigeria Police Force.


He commended the Commission’s for their patriotism and commitment to the exercise.
He noted that the will also continue to uphold the sanctity of the exercise and will not allow it to be diluted.

