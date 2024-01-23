Police recruitment: Adamawa Command shortlists 29,843 candidates

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Adamawa Police Command has shortlisted 29,843 candidates for Police constable recruitment exercise in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

He said that some 4,000 applicants had been screened during the physical and credential screening exercise expected to end on Jan. 29.

According to him, the exercise is being conducted without fear, molestation or intimidation, adding that the Command ensured equity and fairness in the process.

Nguroje commended the conduct of the prospective recruits for their loyalty and adherence to the stipulated guidelines.

“They proved to be a punctual in spite of the pressing demands and the rigors of the exercise” he said. (NAN)

