Police recover stolen vehicle, detain suspect

By Yahaya Isah



The Police Command in Niger, has recovered a stolen Toyota Rav4 vehicle in the Maje area of Minna and detained a suspect in connection with the crime.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this on Tuesday in Minna.

The statement said the vehicle owner, a resident of the Brighter area of Minna, had parked the car — a Toyota Rav4 with registration number CE 225 RBC — along Shiroro Road on May 31 at about 10:30 a.m. to make photocopies of some documents.

“Upon his return, he discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

“The case was promptly reported to the Tudun-Wada Division, and the command immediately circulated the information to all police divisions for swift action.

“Fortunately, at about 12:00 p.m., the Police stop-and-search point at Maje, under the bridge, intercepted the vehicle and arrested 32-old suspect of Kofar-Dibi, Katsina State,” Abiodun stated.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he was hired by a syndicate based in Abuja to steal and deliver the vehicle at Dikko junction.

He further claimed to have stolen vehicles from Zaria, Kaduna, and Minna for delivery to various drop-off points in the northern region.

In a separate development, Abiodun said the command also recovered five bags of suspected cannabis and arrested twelve suspects during a series of raids on blackspots in Minna.

According to Abiodun, the operation was carried out in the early hours on Sunsay Monday by operatives from the Central Police Division, supported by local vigilantes.

“The raids targeted known criminal hideouts in Paida, Sabon-Gari, Gwari Market, and Abdulsalam Quarters.

“Five bags of suspected cannabis were recovered from a residence in Abdulsalam Quarters, with 18 years old suspect, claiming the bags belonged to a man who is currently at large,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun added that operatives arrested and detained three other suspects who reside Barkin-Sale, Kasuwan-Gwari, and Market area.

He said that all suspects were currently under investigation and would be charged to court upon conclusion of the inquiry.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)