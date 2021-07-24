Police recover stolen SUV, AK 47 rifle in Delta

Police Command in Delta on Saturday a stolen SUV car and AK 47 riffle from suspected criminals in two separate operations in state.

acting Police Public Officer, Delta Command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement in Warri.

Bright said SUV was on July 23 by police crack team attached to Ebrumede Division near Warri.

“On July 23 at about 4:00 p.m, the DPO, Ebrumede Division, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, while on a stop and search duty with a crack team attached to the Division at of the black spots close to DSC Roundabout, Warri, flagged down a vehicle for check the driver refused to stop and rather zoomed off.

“The DPO quickly the crack team and went after the vehicle.

“The occupants of the vehicle realising that the police were not relenting, abandoned the Toyota RAV4 Jeep with registration number EPE 949 FF and fled,” said.

Bright said a master key was from the vehicle.

added that investigation later revealed that the Jeep was stolen from where it was parked on July 23.

Bright said that the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing criminals.

added that the DPO, Sapele Division, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi, a crack team attached to the Division to recover AK47 from a suspect at Ugbeyiyi area of Sapele.

“On July 23 at about 2130hrs, the DPO Sapele Division received a distress call from someone in the 1jhUgbeyiyi area of Sapele and immediately the crack team attached to the division to the area.

“The suspect, who wrapped an object in a caftan dress, on sighting the police took to his heels, was chased into a nearby bush where he dropped the wrapped object and escaped.

“When the wrapped object was uncovered, AK 47 rifle with live ammunition was recovered.

“The rifle with breach number 06957 was without magazine had already been corked. The ammunition was in the chamber,” Bright said. (NAN)

