Police recover snatched bus in Anambra

By Obinna Unaeze



The Police Command in Anambra has recovered a shuttle bus snatched by suspected armed robbers at Nkwelle, Oyi Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the bus belong to the Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS).

According to him, operatives attached to the Obosi Divisional Station on May 17, 2025 recovered a stolen shuttle bus with Registration Number: AGU 651 ZL at Nkwelle Community.

He explained that the operatives swung into action following a distress call to the control room of the Police Command in Anambra by the driver.

The spokesman said that the suspects, a five-man armed gang, disguised themselves as passengers and dispossessed the driver of ₦20,000 and the shuttle bus.

“Consequently, the operatives acted swiftly and alerted the necessary security checkpoints to deny the criminals access to escape.

”(This) forced the hoodlums to abandon the vehicle at Slaughter Junction, in Nkwelle and fled through a nearby bush,” he said.

He said that security patrol had been intensified in the area to enhance safety and nip in the bud any untoward situation and for possible arrest of the fleeing suspects. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)