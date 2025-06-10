Police recover pistol from suspected cultists in Enugu

The Police Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad in Enugu state have recovered a locally fabricated double-barreled pistol from suspected cultists in Enugu.

By Stanley Nwanosike

A statement from the Enugu Police Command Spokesman on Tuesday, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the firearm was recovered on June 9.

Ndukwe said that the suspects, Uchenna Onwudi, 29, and Eze Chiadikobi, 31, were earlier detained for conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and cultism.

“They led the operatives to the recovery in an uncompleted building located in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

“Both suspects had confessed to being members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

“They, along with other accomplices, will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, has reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating all forms of crime in the state, and urged citizens to remain law-abiding and supportive of the police. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)