Kaduna State Command of Nigeria Police Force has recovered five more students of Kaduna Forestry College who who were kidnapped recently.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs,Samuel Aruwan disclosed this at a press briefing Friday.

He said, “We are happy to inform you that last night, the Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of CP Umar Musa Muri recovered five more students and immediately informed the Kaduna State Government.

“A medical team was raised to carry out extensive medical checkups and a preliminary psychological evaluation, and also to come up with a detailed post trauma exercise after reuniting them with their families.

He recall that five students of the many kidnapped at Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in March 2021 were recovered earlier in the week and subsequently handed over to their parents after thorough medical checkups and psychological evaluation.

He handed over the five students to their parents and representatives of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization.The recovered students include

Suzan M Jatau; Ishaya Jafaru ; Abdulganiyu Aminu; Haruna Aminu and Adamu Amin

Aruwan said Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on behalf of the government and people of the state is elated at this development and extends best wishes to the recovered students.

The Governor charged the students to be strong and firm in pursuing excellence in life. He encouraged them to convert the unfortunate experience into a platform for hope, realization of dreams and aspiration for a better Nigeria.

Aruwan said the Government will not relent in its work and commitment towards recovering the remaining hostages by the grace of God.

Furthermore, the Governor commended CP Umar Musa Muri and his team, the Commissioner said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the first set of five students were recovered by the military.The latest recovery bring to ten, the number freed student out of over 30 who were kidnapped by suspected bandits.The circumstances under which ten students were “recovered” have not been disclosed yet.

