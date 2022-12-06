Police recover car in Lagos, occupant missing

By Deborah Akpede

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Police Command, have recovered a SUV car in the Alausa area of the state.

This is contained in a statement posted on Tuesday on its official Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

RRS said that its officers recovered the vehicle on Monday at about 10:00 p.m. under Otedola bridge.

“Our patrol team recovered an SUV, 4matic GL 450 yesterday with the registration number KUJ 384 LY.

“The car’s engine was running and driver’s side door opened with no occupant.

“In the car were travelling bags and laptop.”

It stated that the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had directed the decoy team to commence preliminary investigation immediately.

According to the statement, whoever has information about the owner of the vehicle should kindly contact RRS HQ, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja. (NAN)