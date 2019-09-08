Police recover battle axes, knife from 2 suspects arrested at Imota, Ikorodu

The Imota Police Station in Ikorodu area of Lagos State has recovered two battle axes and a knife from two suspects: Emmanuel Chinonso, 21, and Thomas Israel, 20, alsoe suspected to be members of the ‘Eiye’ Confraternity.

Arrested ‘Eiye’ Confraternity suspects.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer ( PRO) , DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Elkana said that the Imota Police Station on Friday evening received an information from a reliable source that some cultists on Police wanted -list were sighted in Igbalu community.

Recovered items from the suspects

“Operatives of Operation Crush attached to the division were promptly deployed in the area and arrested two suspects namely: Emmanuel Chinonso and Thomas Israel.

“Two battle axes, a knife and one beret belonging to ‘Eiye’ Confraternity were found on the suspects who confessed to being members of the confraternity.

“They said that their gang had been responsible for a series of violent attacks recorded in Imota ,” Elkana said.

The DSP also said that seven additional suspects were arrested between Sept.6 and Sept.8.

According to him, they are: Ariyo Omonuga, 25, Oyerinde Omoniyi, 23, Adelaja Opeyemi, 28, Hassan Babatunde, 26, Sodiq Babatunde, 24, Sodiq Oladire, 22 and Shakiru Liasu, 18 .

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

Elkana also said that the Bariga Police Station had arrested one Francis Aiyekomologbon of No. 10, Olatunji St., Bariga, Lagos spState, for robbing one Mr Damilare Ismaila of No. 17, Jebba St., Bariga, of his Samsung Phone.

The DSP also said that one Daniel Okorie, 29, was arrested at No. 13, Olarewaju St., Akoka for attempting to steal one white Varagon bus parked in the house by one Mr Tolu Onyenusi.

“The suspects confessed to the command of the crimes. Investigation is ongoing and suspects will be charged to court,” Elkana said. (NAN)