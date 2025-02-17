Police recover AK-47 rifle in Eket

By Sunday Bassey

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has recovered one AK-47 rifle in Eket in its efforts at ridding the state of criminal activities

.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Eket Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

John said that the police acted on “credible intelligence” to discovered the rifle.

According to her, operatives of the command conducted a search operation at an uncompleted building behind Heritage Polytechnic, Ikot Udota, Eket.

“During the operation, one AK-47 rifle along with an empty magazine, was discovered concealed in black cult regalia,” she said.

John explained that the rifle was suspected to have been hidden by criminals, likely in preparation for illegal activities.

She, however, said the swift intervention of the command has thwarted any such plans.

The police spokesperson said the command under the leadership of CP Baba Azare, remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents.

She said that efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for concealing the firearm.

“The commissioner of police urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

“Together, we can keep Akwa Ibom safe,” John said. (NAN)