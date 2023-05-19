Police recover 48 mobile phones, arrest 2 in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina State Police Command has announced the arrest of two notorious criminals, locally known as Kauraye, who burgled a shop and stole 48 mobile phones.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

He said that the suspects, Abubakar Haruna, 23, and Ibrahim Sani, 22, were arrested in Katsina on Wednesday based on credible intelligence.

Isa alleged that the suspects conspired with one Tayi, now at large and burgled a mobile phone dealer’s shop at Tsohuwar Tasha, Katsina, and stole the 48 mobile phones found in their possession.

He claimed that the suspects had confessed to the offence, and said they wanted to dispose of the stolen phones in a neighbouring country.

The Command spokesman said the two suspects and others still at large, would be traced, apprehended and prosecuted. (NAN)