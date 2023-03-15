Police recover 23 illegal firearms in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Bauchi State Police Command has recovered 23 illegal firearms and ammunition from miscreants in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the command in its unrelenting efforts would continue to mop up illicit arms in the state.

“Recovered 23 illegal firearms from the hands of miscreants in the state, that include 9 AK47 rifles, 7 assorted locally-made firearms, 1 Light Assault Rifle (LAR) and 6 dane guns.

“Others are 18 rifle magazines, 87 rounds of live ammunitions of different calibers were equally recovered, 22 rounds of live 7×62.51mm NATO ammunitions, 58 rounds of live 7×62.39mm and ammunition 7 9mm live ammunition.

“Recovery of dangerous weapons include 4 machetes, 1 knife, 3 military camouflages were equally recovered,” he said.

The spokesman further said the command has heightened water-tight security to actualise serenity of the March 18 gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

According to him this is in line with the Inspector General of Police (IG-P) Usman Alkali commitment to ensure effective election security management during the upcoming polls.

“The approved logistics included Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), 37/38mm anti-riot guns, long and short-range shells, as well as two pick-up vehicles.

“While the command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders in the state to sustain an aggressive stance on cannon-fodders under whatever guise, who may be employed to obstruct the smooth and peaceful process of the 2023 general election in Bauchi State.”

He said Alhassan has assured residents of the state of adequate security during and after the governorship and state assembly elections. (NAN)