Police recover 2 bodies in Suleja

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed recovery of the bodies of two persons found dead in an apartment in SDP area in Suleja Local Government Area on August 8.

The Public Relations Officer of command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the tragic development in a statement issued in Minna on Thursday.

Abiodun said that an incident of a suspected culpable homicide and suicide occurred on Aug. 8 at about 8:15 p.m.

He explained that an unusual noise of a man in distress was heard at the residence of one Mr Adeniyi Dennis located at SDP area in Suleja.

He said that police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja were immediately mobilised to the scene and the door was forcefully opened.

Unfortunately, a lifeless body of one Gloria Chidinma was discovered on the bed tied with a rope around her neck and her husband, Adeniyi Dennis, was also found lying down unconscious suspected to have taken poisonous substance.

The duo were rushed to General Hospital Suleja where the wife was confirmed dead while the husband later gave up the ghost on Aug. 9 at about 4: 45 p.m.

The spokesman said that a skipping rope and a cup containing suspected poisonous substance were recovered from the scene.

“We have since evacuated the bodies to General Hospital Suleja mortuary for autopsy.

“However, the unfortunate incident is under investigation while we await medical examination result,” the police said.( NAN)

