Police recover 2 AK-47 rifles, ammunition in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Police Command in Kaduna says it has recovered two AK-47 rifles with 60 rounds of live ammunition.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said that on July 18, operatives of the Command on routine patrol along Hukunyi-Danja road, sighted two persons riding a motorcycle in a very suspicious manner.

He said the situation prompted the patrol team to pursue the riders who ran into the nearby forest and their luggage fell off the bike.

“The luggage was searched and two AK-47 riffles loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition each were recovered.

“The patrol team combed the entire area throughout the night in order to guarantee the safety of the road users and the adjoining communities,” he said.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Garba, as commending the personnel for their dedication to duty.

He charged them not to relent in ensuring that exclusive policing strategy is successful to foster a new security dawn in the state.

While reitrating the command’s readiness to response to distress situation, the CP ordered a vigorous manhunt of the hoodlums with an aim to bring them to book. (NAN)

