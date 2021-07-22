Police record zero crime in Niger during Eid-el Kabir

The Police Command in Niger says it recorded no crime during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

Police Commissioner Adamu Usman disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna.

He said reports from the 25 local Government areas (LGAs) indicated that the celebrations went on peacefully without threat to lives and property.

“We had a hitch-free Sallah celebrations across the state and no arrests were made during and after the festivity.

“The entire exercise was conducted without threat to lives and property across the 25 LGAs,” Usman said.

He commended the residents for cooperating with security personnel operating in the state.

Usman called on the residents to continue to support the efforts of the command by providing useful and timely information that would assist in preventing crime and apprehend criminal elements.

He said that the security measures already in placed would enable residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

“All we require from the public is timely information on movement of dubious characters, for necessary security action,” Usman said. (NAN)

