Friday, December 22, 2023
Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases in Ebonyi

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
 The police command in Ebonyi on Friday said it recorded no fewer than 300 cases and arrested more than 487 suspects from June till date.

The command also said it prosecuted  140 cases and charged 187 suspects to court within the period.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Augustina Ogbodo, gave the figures at a press conference in Abakaliki.

Ogbodo said  that the command secured 15 convictions  and recovered 12 stolen vehicles and 20 assorted firearms within the period.

The command has also recovered 350 ammunitions of different calibres, and dislodged criminals from numerous  hideouts in different parts of the state.

“Permit me to appreciate the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Egbetokun, who availed us the opportunity to serve the state in this capacity.

“I commend sister agencies, whose cooperation helped us to achieve some of these breakthroughs,” she said.

The commissioner thanked the state Gov. Francis Nwifuru and his team for creating an enabling environment for effective  discharge of duties.

“We will continue to solicit support from  stakeholders.

“The command will not relent,” she added. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna

