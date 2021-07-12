Police record 25 cases of rape, defilement in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa says it has recorded no fewer than 25 cases of rape and defilement between January and June 2021 in the state.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesman of the command, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola, said that 16 of the victims were minors and nine adults.

He added that all the suspects, who were mostly from within the neighbourhoods, had been charged to court.

Nguroje advised parents and caregivers to take good care of their children, especially the girl-child, to shield them from rapists.

He warned those engaged in such dastardly acts to stop, as any person caught would face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

